Chance the Rapper willing to collaborate with Peppa Pig for his daughters

Chance the Rapper is willing to collaborate with Peppa Pig to make his daughters happy.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, host Seth asked the rapper whether his daughters Kensli, seven, and Marli, three, enjoy his music.

"Yeah, they do like my music. They're really, they're more into, like, Peppa Pig and their contemporaries," he smiled. "But, like, I have a few songs that they'll listen to."

Chance went on to note that his children, whom he shares with his wife Kirsten Corley, like his 2019 track Let's Go on the Run "a lot" but he has to be quite careful "when I'm picking my songs for my kids" due to the content.

Later, Seth questioned Chance whether he would consider teaming up with the beloved cartoon character Peppa "in a desperate attempt to gain (the) affection" of his girls.

"Peppa, if you're listening right now, like, I'm trying to work or at least get some autographs for my kids. Shoutout to Peppa Pig," the 30-year-old laughed.

Elsewhere in the chat, Chance reflected on the 10-year anniversary of his mixtape Acid Rap and recalled how he performed shows in high school parking lots in Chicago before he became famous.