Diddy and Yung Miami dish on relationship at 2023 Met Gala: 'We don't do titles'

Diddy and Yung Miami are refusing to put a "title" on their relationship.

The hip-hop mogul, also known as Sean Love Combs, and the City Girls star - real name Caresha Brownlee - walked the red carpet together at the 2023 Met Gala staged at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night.

Opting for matching black outfits, TV personality La La Anthony asked the pair whether they were dating after seemingly being involved in an on-again, off-again relationship for quite some time.

Diddy attempted to dodge the question and then laughed, "She's my date for the night..."

"We don't put titles on it. Everybody wants us to put a title on it, we don't put titles," he continued. "This like my best friend in the world, one of the most beautiful people God has blessed me with. And I'm blessed that she's my date tonight."

Miami, who was attending the Met Gala for the first time, added, "Yeah, we on - It's just a good date night, you know?"

And appearing a little stressed by the line of questioning, the 53-year-old confessed, "Damn, I'm sweating."

Less than two weeks ago, Miami announced in an interview for The Cut that she and the rapper had parted ways.

"We're still good friends! But we're single. That's not my man," the 29-year-old stated at the time.