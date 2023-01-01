Rihanna feeling 'energetic' during second pregnancy

Rihanna is feeling "good" and "energetic" during her second pregnancy.

The Barbadian singer walked the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala staged at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night alongside her partner A$AP Rocky.

Showcasing her growing baby bump in an extravagant all-white Valentino ensemble, Rhianna offered fans an update on her pregnancy.

"It's so different from the first one," she remarked to the outlet. "Just everything! No cravings, tonnes of nausea, everything's different."

The Fenty Beauty founder then added, "I'm enjoying it! I feel good...I feel energetic."

When the reporter noted that her first-born son seems "energetic" himself, Rihanna gushed over the 11-month-old.

"I'm in love!" she exclaimed of the tot, whose name remains unknown. "I'm obsessed and I don't even feel guilty about it."

Rihanna revealed she was expecting baby number two with Rocky during her performance at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February.

She has not yet shared her due date.