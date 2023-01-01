Pink and Sheryl Crow love heavy metallers Judas Priest

Pink and Sheryl Crow are Judas Priest fans.

The heavy metal group's frontman Rob Halford has claimed the 43-year-old pop star and the 61-year-old country icon have both told him how much their music means to them.

Rob, 71, told Metal Hammer magazine: "Pink came up to me and said, 'I need to tell you something,' and I was thinking, 'Oh god, what have we done?'

"She said when she was in school, she and her friends used to stencil the Judas Priest logo on their notebooks!

"Then Sheryl Crow came up to me and she said, 'I love your voice, it's amazing!' All of these things solidify the fact that your music can reach and connect with people you'd never expect."

The 'Breaking The Law' group just announced their first UK and Ireland tour in almost nine years.

Rob and co are bringing their 'Metal Masters World Tour' to six arenas next year, with support from peers Saxon and Uriah Heep.

The UK leg kicks off in Glasgow OVO Hydro on March 11 and wraps at London's OVO Arena Wembley on March 24.

They said: "We are thrilled to start this world tour in the renowned traditional homes of heavy metal and can't wait to see our amazing family of Priest maniacs!"

It's their first jaunt across the UK since 2015's 'Redeemer of Souls Tour'.

The 'Breaking the Law' rockers were due to support Ozzy Osbourne in Europe and the UK and Ireland later this year, but last month he confirmed he was halting live performances due to ongoing health issues.