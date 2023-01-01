NEWS The Lottery Winners’ 'Anxiety Replacement Therapy' odds on for Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





The Lottery Winners are leading the race to clinch their first UK Number 1 album.



Hailing from Leigh, Greater Manchester, the indie-rock four piece have previously enjoyed two Top 40 LPs; 2020’s The Lottery Winners (23) and 2021’s Something To Leave The House For (11).



Anxiety Replacement Therapy, The Lottery Winners’ fifth studio album, includes collaborations with the likes of Boy George, Frank Turner and Shaun Ryder. Should it hold on, it’ll become their first UK chart-topper, as well as their first LP to enter the Official Albums Chart Top 10.



Anxiety Replacement Therapy leads a packed Official Albums Chart at the midweek mark, with a prospective all-new Top 7 boasting new entries from the likes of Jessie Ware, Nines, The National and Freya Ridings as things stand.



Jessie Ware is currently sashaying her way towards her highest-ever chart position, thanks to her fifth album, That! Feels Good! (2) - check Jessie out on The Record Club this Wednesday from 6.00pm - and not far behind is North-West London rapper Nines with Crop Circle 2 (3), the follow-up to his 2020 Number 1 Crabs in a Bucket.



Further Top 10 debuts could also be on the way from US alt-rock collective The National with First Two Pages of Frankenstein (4), English singer-songwriter Freya Ridings’ sophomore record Blood Orange (5), Heatwave in the Cold North by Sheffield rock group Reverend and the Makers (6), English punk rockers The Damned’s eleventh album Darkodelic (7) and Welsh legend Shakin’ Stevens’ 21st studio album Re-Set (9).



Outside the Top 10, Scottish band Skerryvore are looking to claim their first-ever UK chart entry with Tempus (19). Further down, British space rock innovators Hawkwind could score their 17th Top 40 album with The Future Never Waits (29), and Kentucky rapper Jack Harlow’s surprise new third album Jackman (30) also aims for a Top 40 debut.



Finally, electronic duo The Orb could score their ninth Official Albums Chart Top 40 entry (and first in 13 years) with 17th studio album Prism (36).

