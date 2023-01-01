Bryan Adams leads tributes to Gordon Lightfoot

Bryan Adams has penned a tribute to late Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot.

The folk musician, who was known for songs such as If You Could Read My Mind, Sundown and The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, died of natural causes at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto on Monday. He was 84.

Adams paid tribute to his "dear friend" via social media on Monday night by sharing a snap of the Canadian musicians together.

"This one is really hard to write. Once in a blue moon you get to work and hang out with one of the people you admired when you were growing up. I was lucky enough to say Gordon was my friend and I'm gutted to know he's gone (sic)," he wrote in the caption. "The world is a lesser place without him. I know I speak for all Canadians when I say: thank you for the songs Gordon Lightfoot. Bless your sweet songwriting heart, RIP dear friend."

Elsewhere, author Stephen King called Lightfoot "a great songwriter and a wonderful performer" while Belinda Carlisle described If You Could Read My Mind as "one of (her) favorite songs".

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also reacted to Lightfoot's death on Twitter by writing, "We have lost one of our greatest singer-songwriters. Gordon Lightfoot captured our country's spirit in his music - and in doing so, he helped shape Canada's soundscape. May his music continue to inspire future generations, and may his legacy live on forever. To his family, friends, and many fans across the country and around the world: I'm keeping you in my thoughts at this difficult time."

Lightfoot, also known for songs such as Carefree Highway and Rainy Day People, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2012.

He is survived by his wife Kim Hasse and six children.