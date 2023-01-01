Rihanna makes statement in all-white floral ensemble at 2023 Met Gala

Rihanna made a fashion statement with her pregnancy style at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday.

The singer, who is currently expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, impressed onlookers as she ascended the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday.

For the event, which paid tribute to the legacy of the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld and celebrated the Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty exhibition, the 35-year-old artist wore an all-white outfit that enveloped most of her body, including her head.

The dress featured an A-line bottom half, while the top consisted entirely of sizable white floral designs that spanned from her hips to over her head.

To complete the look, the Umbrella singer paired her ensemble with white cat-eye sunglasses adorned with false eyelashes and accessorised with fingerless gloves and a bold red lip.

Upon her arrival on the red carpet, Rihanna removed the top part of her dress, exposing a more snug bodice with spaghetti straps that accentuated her baby bump.

Meanwhile, Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, opted for a white shirt beneath a dark blazer, along with a dark tie, sunglasses, and black shoes. He made a bold statement with a red plaid high-low kilt worn over bedazzled wide-leg jeans.

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their first child in May 2022. She announced her second pregnancy during the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February.