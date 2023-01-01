Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar to drop first new album for 23 years

Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar are to release their first new music for 23 years.



The grunge outfit haven't dropped an album since 2000's 'Happy Ending', but after reuniting last summer, the group have confirmed they will be releasing new tunes later this summer.



Dogstar - in which Hollywood actor Keanu plays bass guitar - wrote on Instagram: "Thank you everyone for the kind comments. We are overjoyed to see such a response.



"Honestly, didn’t expect this. It makes us want to play out even more.



"We will be rolling out some new music this summer, followed by some gigs. As soon as it’s all figured out we will let everyone know immediately.



"So much to do, but rest assured, we are on it and have assembled a fantastic team that are helping us.



"We are also going to make a music video to support our first tune. That’s all I can say now. Can’t wait to share our new music with everyone.



"It’s the most satisfying and meaningful batch of songs we’ve ever done. Thanks again for being so patient with us. We truly have the best, most loyal fans!"



A new album release this summer will mark 27 years since Dogstar - who are also made up of Robert Mailhouse, Bret Domrose, and Gregg Miller - dropped their debut record, 'Our Little Visionary', in 1996.



Dogstar had several bands open for them who went on to achieve huge success.



'Buddy Holly' hitmakers Weezer's first-ever show was opening up for Dogstar, and US punk outfit Rancid have also opened up for the group in the past.