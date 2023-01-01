Ed Sheeran's wife recalls singer wrote 'seven songs in four hours'

Ed Sheeran’s wife Cherry Seaborn has recalled the singer’s response to her cancer diagnosis.



During an on-camera interview in the upcoming Disney+ documentary series The Sum of It All, the Thinking Out Loud singer’s wife recounted being diagnosed with a tumour last year while pregnant with the couple’s second child.



She recalled that Ed wrote “seven songs in four hours” upon hearing the news.



“We had the diagnosis of the tumour and the next day Eds went down into the basement and wrote seven songs in four hours,” Cherry said in a documentary excerpt obtained by Metro. “Some people write a diary and get their emotions out through the pen and for Ed, if something really intense happens, he’ll go and write a song.”



Ed previously told a London audience that many songs on his album Subtract were based on the “unbreakable” bond he formed with Cherry during her illness, saying, “My dad said to me when I got married, ‘You will not know what real love and marriage is until there’s death and real sickness’. He said that because that happened when he first married my mum.



“There was real, real grief that happened in the family and real, real sickness that ended up in grief that they had to go through.”