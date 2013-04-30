Chance the Rapper 'probably would've died' if he kept abusing drugs

Chance the Rapper has reflected on his history of drug abuse while recording Acid Rap.

While speaking to Complex for an interview posted to their TikTok account on Sunday, The Voice coach marked the 10-year anniversary of releasing his breakout EP Acid Rap.

Chance (real name Chancelor Johnathan Bennett) opened up about having abused illicit drugs while recording the mixtape.

“I probably would’ve died,” the rapper admitted of his lifestyle’s consequences. “Definitely the way that I was livin’ at that time, I had everything in excess. Right after I dropped the project, I went on a few tours where I didn’t really make any money.”

He recounted, “I went on my first tour, my headlining tour, where I made some money, and I went and rented a crib… This was my first time living outside of my parents’ house in another city and having money and doing a lot of drugs.

“Like, a lot, a lot, a lot of drugs. And just becoming a different person, like a lesser person than I am now.”

Chance claimed if he didn’t find his “calling to become a better version of myself”, he “would just be the representative of acid”.

Acid Rap was released on 30 April, 2013.