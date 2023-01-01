Carrie Underwood launching radio channel

Carrie Underwood is set to launch a brand-new radio channel.

On Monday, the country music star announced that she has signed a deal with SiriusXM to create Carrie's Country - an "exclusive year-round" channel.

"I'm thrilled to partner with SiriusXM on my new channel," she said. "I can't wait to welcome listeners into my personal musical universe, sharing my favourite music across all of the genres I love, from classic rock to the latest in country."

In addition to Carrie's own extensive hit-filled catalogue, subscribers can expect to hear music from the likes of Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert, AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, and The Rolling Stones.

The channel will also include some original programming, such as monthly themed shows and a regular feature inspired by her Las Vegas residency, Reflection.

"(Here, Carrie) will look back at career milestones and memories, all set to the songs that make up the soundtrack to her life. Plus, she'll introduce listeners to her band members, touring crew, and the cast of characters that makes up her touring family, and will share her passions for fitness and wellness, gardening, and all of the favourite things," a rep added.

Carrie's Country will be available from June.