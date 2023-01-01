Aerosmith to 'peace out' with farewell tour

Aerosmith have announced a "monumental" 40-date farewell tour.

On Monday, a representative for the rock band - comprised of Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, and Brad Whitford - confirmed that they would be retiring from the road following an upcoming trek across North America.

"It's not goodbye it's PEACE OUT!" they commented. "Get ready and walk this way, you're going to get the best show of our lives."

With The Black Crowes serving as the special guest, the tour is set to kick off at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on 2 September and wrap up at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada on 26 January.

The group, which was founded in 1970, will make stops at arenas including the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Madison Square Garden in New York, and the Moody Center in Dallas.

They will also play a "special hometown show" in Boston on New Year's Eve.

Tickets are set to go on sale on 5 May.