Bonnie Raitt postpones concerts amid surgery for 'medical situation'

Bonnie Raitt has been forced to postpone several performances so she can undergo surgery for a "medical situation".

On Saturday, a representative posted a statement via social media in which they announced that the Something to Talk About singer's appearance at Brandi Carlile's Mothership Weekend on 14 May had been cancelled.

In addition, shows set for Louisville, Kentucky and Indianapolis, Indiana have been rescheduled for later in the year, and gigs in Athens, Georgia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania have been moved to 2024.

"Bonnie has a medical situation that requires surgery to address. The doctors say that in order for her to heal properly, they recommend she not perform for a couple of weeks," they wrote. "Unfortunately, this overlaps our five tour dates in May, and we are very sorry to have to cancel our performance at @brandicarlilesmothershipwkd on May 14th and postpone our shows in Athens, Louisville, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh."

No further details were given.

However, the spokesperson insisted Bonnie, 73, is looking forward to resuming her tour in Dublin, Ireland on 1 June.

"We deeply apologize for this delay and inconvenience. It's always upsetting to have to disappoint her fans, band, crew and our promoters, but sometimes unforeseen things just happen. Thankfully, Bonnie's in great hands," they continued. "Thank you for your well wishes and understanding, and we very much appreciate your respecting her request for privacy at this healing time."