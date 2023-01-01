NEWS Can David Kushner catch Calvin & Ellie as Miracle heads for fourth week at Number 1? Newsdesk Share with :





Can David Kushner catch up with Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding this week? After one of the closest Number 1 races in recent chart memory last week, Miracle (1) is holding on for a fourth non-consecutive week at the top of the Official Singles Chart.



But David Kushner isn’t that far behind - less than 2,000 chart units currently separate Daylight (2) from the chart summit. He’ll need all your help to get there this week.



Following the release of his fourth album Crop Circle 2, Harlesden rapper Nines could sink three tracks in the Top 40 this week; Tony Soprano 2 (9) is on its way to becoming Nines his first Top 10 single, joined by Calendar (17) and Highly Blessed featuring Skrapz and Wretch-32 (25).



K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty have been giving a second chance to Cupid, and it’s finally paying off. Their feather-light disco banger looks to lift five (13), while David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray’s Baby Don’t Hurt Me could also rise four to a new peak (15).