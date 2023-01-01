The Lottery Winners eye up collaborations with Johnny Marr, Noel Gallagher and more

The Lottery Winners would love to collaborate with the likes of Johnny Marr, Sir Elton John, Noel Gallagher and Lionel Richie.



The 'Worry' hitmakers already have Boy George ('Let Me Down'), Shaun Ryder ('Money') and Frank Turner ('Letter To Myself') as guests on new album 'Anxiety Replacement Therapy', but frontman and songwriter Thom Rylance has admitted he is "constantly" thinking about who else they could get on future tracks.



He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "Johnny Marr! I would love to get Johnny playing on something. Or Noel? Noel Gallagher would be amazing.



"I don't know, man. Shoot for the stars! We've got Boy George, where else could we go? Elton John! Lionel Richie! [laughs] Who knows? All you've gotta do is tweet them!"



The band - whose lineup is completed by Katie Lloyd, Rob Lally and Joe Singleton - landed their Boy George collaboration after Thom repeatedly got in touch on Twitter until the Culture Club legend agreed, but he's hoping other possibilities might be easier to land.



When it comes to The Smiths legend Johnny, Thom teased: "'We've got some gigs coming up that we're on the same lineup, so hopefully I'll be able to accost him backstage. 'Johnny, I've writ this song, will you play guitar on it?' [laughs] Who knows? He can only say no! I hope so, we'll see."



As well as Marr, the group - who are all from Leigh, Greater Manchester - are looking at other artists closer to home.



Thom said: "We've kind of become quite tight and close with Reverend and the Makers. [Jon McLure's] the funniest person! He is the greatest storyteller I've ever met. He's so funny, unintentionally funny, and just an amazing, amazing person - and I love his music, and I love him as a songwriter.



"I've written this song which is great for us, and if Laura does the horns on it! I want that for the next record, I want Reverend and the Makers and he seems up for it.



"I'd love to do something with Rick Witter from Shed Seven, and we're hanging out with him some so I can pester him into that."



Thom is ready to make the most of any opportunities that could up, and the band will soon find themselves on the Neighbourhood Festival lineup with Pulp.



He added: "If Jarvis Cocker's backstage, he's gonna get sick of me very quickly because I will be going up to him and chewing his ear off. [laughs] That would be a dream collaboration, Jarvis, definitely!'



It's clear Thom and the rest of Lottery Winners are living out their childhood dreams 15 years into the careers, and the singer hopes "everybody" can get the same level of joy in their own lives.



He said: "It's mad, isn't it? I hope that for everybody. I hope everybody finds the thing - we've only got this one little time on earth, you don't wanna spend the majority of your time doing something that you're not passionate.



"I really hope everybody finds and does what they're passionate about. That's really important."



The Lottery Winners' new album 'Anxiety Replacement Therapy' is out now on Modern Sky UK.



They tour through April and May with festival dates throughout the summer. Visit thelotterywinners.co.uk for full dates.