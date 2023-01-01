NEWS Russell Crowe: Amy Shark was worried I wouldn’t be recognised on stage at Groovin The Moo Newsdesk Share with :





On Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie, we chat to Russell Crowe. Russell tells us that Amy Shark was worried people wouldn’t recognise him when he joined her on stage at Groovin The Moo, and says Nicole Kidman once turned up to his gig with Tom Cruise. Plus, he addresses the rumour that Ricky Stuart isn’t too happy with him for taking away his star player.



RUSSELL CROWE SAYS AMY SHARK WAS WORRIED PEOPLE WOULDN’T RECOGNISE HIM ON STAGE [5:51]



FITZY

What about Canberra for Groovin the Moo? We saw that with Amy and I mean Amy got up with you at the indoor garden party so an amazing thing for you to do to go and support her when she was performing Russ.



RUSSELL

Mate it was fantastic. It was a pretty funny moment though. Because the backstage and she's like, I'm gonna introduce you and you come on and I'm like, we're doing the song Pyscho right? So the male voice doesn't come in til one minute into the song. I’m like hey, you introduce me I come out, stand there scratching my nuts. Probably not the coolest option. So why don't you just start the song I'll just walk out and start. And she goes yeah, but what if people don't know it’s you? I’m like ah, you know, they might. But if you want to say something, say are you not entertained?



FITZY

She said just to make sure people know who you are. Can you come out as Maximus is that okay?



RUSSELL

I might actually end up doing that again with her somewhere down the track. So you've given me an idea now.





RUSSELL CROWE SAYS NICOLE KIDMAN ONCE SURPRISED HIM AT HIS GIG WITH TOM CRUISE [1:44]



FITZY

Screaming Jets played there last week, the Bridge Hotel if those walls could talk over the years Russell.



RUSSELL

Oh yeah man. Look man, I've played there first in the early 90s. 95, 96 through to 2001 was the last time we played there. It was always a big gig for us so I'm looking forward to it.



FITZY

What about the green room Russ? Is that upstairs as well? Do you write your name on the wall that kind of thing? Or?



RUSSELL

Yeah, I'm not sure if we did. I don't know again, it was such a long time ago, anything could happen. It could be a gastropub by now. Screaming Jets were there last week so probably still a rock and roll gig so that’s cool. I had a funny night there one night, I met Mal Meninga right, we were on a flight together. So we got talking and became mates, you know, and then told him I was playing at the Bridge, you know? And he said, I might turn up with a couple of mates, you know, so we're playing at the bridge. And I look out into the audience and realize that I noticed I'd been talking to Nicole Kidman a few weeks earlier. And she's turned up and she's got Tom Cruise with her right. Well, I was playing at the bridge and there’s Tom and Nicole. Then I look over and Mal Meninga is walking in the door and he's got the entire Australian Superleague. Place is already jammed not it’s got you know 25 gigantic rugby league players in the room.



FITZY

What a crowd. That is awesome. Ricky Stuart was a Canberra Raider with him. I just wanted to bring up that name with you, Russell, because I don't think he's too happy with you at the moment because there are whispers that you've taken away his star player and brought him to the Rabbitohs Russ.

RUSSELL

Well I heard that on the television last night too. So we'll see if that is what it is, you know.

