Timbaland worked on public speaking after appearing 'grumpy' in interviews

Timbaland worked to improve his public speaking skills after he noticed he appeared a "little grumpy" in interviews.

In a recent chat for Variety, the legendary music producer revealed that he has spent time focusing on his public persona as he tends to be rather introverted.

"I've never felt great in my speaking - that never was me. And (in interviews), the old Tim used to be real short with my answers, a little grumpy, never elaborate, because I'm really an introvert. I express myself through my music," he explained. "But now, I'm finding that people actually want to hear me speak, and God has allowed me to articulate it in a way that has the feeling of my music. Even doing this, I'm not gonna say I'm 100 per cent comfortable, but I'm like 90 per cent."

Timbaland, real name Timothy Mosley, went on to note that he is considering getting some professional coaching sessions so he can learn even more about public speaking.

"So, for me, it's been like therapy. I ain't there yet - I'm not gonna get up and be giving speeches, but now it's an uncomfortable-comfortable position," the 51-year-old added.

Timbaland is currently working on new music with the likes of Justin Timberlake and Missy Elliott.