Post Malone addresses concerns about recent weight loss

Post Malone has assured fans that he isn't doing drugs in response to concerns over his recent weight loss.

The Rockstar hitmaker addressed his fans' concerns about his wellbeing in an Instagram post on Friday and assured them he has never been happier or healthier.

"Hello everybody, i hope you're having a great night. i wanted to say that i'm not doing drugs, i've had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i'd suppose, performance on stage. i'm having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier," he wrote alongside a selfie. "My brain is in a super dope place, and i'm the happiest i've been in a long time. if you're having a hard time or need some love, i can say that you're loved more than you know, and keep f**king crushing it."

The 27-year-old, real name Austin Richard Post, explained that becoming a father last year inspired him to overhaul his lifestyle and he has lost weight as a result.

"I guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel. next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man... lol!" he joked.

Post, who welcomed a daughter with his fiancée last year, also thanked his fans for their "patience and support" and revealed that he has been in the studio working on new music.