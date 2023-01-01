NEWS Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding’s 'Miracle' returns to Number 1 in close race with David Kushner Newsdesk Share with :





Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding prove today that devotion pays off – making a miraculous return to Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



Displaced last week by Lewis Capaldi’s Wish You The Best (3 today), Miracle lifts back up to the top of the chart today to nab a third non-consecutive week at Number 1 for Calvin & Ellie.



It was no easy feat, however, as the pair finished just 270 chart units ahead of their stateside challenger David Kushner, whose breakthrough hit Daylight proved a strong opponent over the last seven days. Finishing at a new peak of Number 2, it lines itself up as a contender for the top spot next week.



When it originally reached the summit of the Official Singles Chart at the start of the month, Miracle became Calvin’s 11th UK chart-topper, and helped Ellie become one of the British female solo artists with the most Number 1s in UK chart history, equalling Geri Halliwell and Rita Ora’s trove of four. Only Jess Glynne (7) and Cheryl (5) have more. Discover where all of Ellie Goulding’s songs and albums charted in the UK.



Congratulations are also in order for Switch Disco, who achieve their first ever UK Top 10 single with React. Rising four to Number 8, it also becomes the eighth career Top 10 entry for featured vocalist Ella Henderson.



Speaking to Official Charts, Switch Disco celebrated their Top 10 hit by saying:

“We are in dreamland! Being in the Official Singles Chart Top 10 is something we have always wanted to achieve and after years of work, we are finally here - alongside the vocal queen of dance music, Ella.



“Also, to Robert Miles’s family [React samples late Swiss-Italian producer Miles’s 1995 track Children] - we hope we did you proud.”



Just outside the Top 10, North-West London rapper Nines scores this week’s highest new entry with Tony Soprano 2 (11), becoming his third Top 40 track and first Top 20.



Not far behind are The Weeknd & Future with new collab Double Fantasy (14), the first music to be taken from the Weeknd’s upcoming HBO dramedy The Idol, which sees him star alongside Lily Rose-Depp.



K-pop cheerleaders Fifty Fifty continue to make gains with disco confection Cupid, up eight (18), while David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray rise four with Baby Don’t Hurt Me (19).



HStikkytokky & General G secure a Top 40 debut with Twust (21), Morgan Wallen’s Last Night continues to stretch itself to new heights (28) and Raye’s Flip A Switch enters the Top 40 for the first time, jumping thirteen places thanks to a new remix featuring Coi Leray (35).



Tyler, The Creator and Kali Uchis’ 2017 single See You Again is a big gainer this week, debuting inside the Official Chart for the first time at Number 36 thanks to a TikTok viral sound. It becomes Tyler’s fifth career Top 40 single, and the first-ever for Columbian-American singer Kali.



Finally, Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj round off this week’s brand-new entries. Their new bop Alone, which samples Alice Deejay’s influential 1999 Number 2 trance smash Better Off Alone, bows at Number 37. It gifts Kim her second Top 40 hit (following last year’s Number 1 behemoth Unholy with Sam Smith) and Nicki her 42nd.

