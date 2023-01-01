NEWS Enter Shikari net first-ever Number 1 album with 'A Kiss for the Whole World' Newsdesk Share with :





Enter Shikari celebrate their first-ever UK Number 1 album today with A Kiss for the Whole World.



Following a tense battle to the top the St Albans-formed rock outfit, comprising Chris Batten, Rou Reynolds, Rob Rolfe and Rory Clewlow, reach the summit with their seventh studio album, ultimately finishing 800 chart units ahead of their closest competition.



Previously, the group enjoyed five Top 10 LPs: 2007 debut Take to the Skies (4), 2012’s A Flash Flood of Colour (4), 2015 release The Mindsweep (6), 2017’s The Spark (5) and 2020 LP Nothing Is True And Everything Is Possible (2).



The band also see their vinyl-exclusive pressing Live At Alexandra Palace 3 land in the Top 20; a new entry at Number 15.



Speaking exclusively to Official Charts, Enter Shikari say: “We’ve just found out that our album, A Kiss for the Whole World, is Number 1 in the Official UK Album Charts. That’s mad. Thank you to everyone who streamed it, bought it and rallied round us; we appreciate you so much!



“We’re on an independent label, playing music with a very progressive message, so it’s mad that we’re up here in this position. Thank you so much. Big up, big love!”



Meanwhile, The 1975 claim their sixth Top 10 LP with Live with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra (2). The record, released only across vinyl, CD and cassette, was an exclusive release for the 16th annual Record Store Day last Saturday, April 22. As a result, Live with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra tops this week’s Official Record Store Chart.



After taking a nail-biting lead earlier in the week, Hull-born indie pop duo Everything But The Girl instead claim a career-best with Fuse; their first studio album together in 24 years finishes the week at Number 3. Previously, Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt enjoyed Top 10 success with 1985 debut Love Not Money (10), 1990’s The Language of Love (10), 1993 greatest hits compilation Home Movies (5) and 1996 release Walking Wounded (6).



At Number 4 we see Taylor Swift net her 12th UK Top 10 album with Record Store Day exclusive folklore – The Long Pond Studio Sessions. The release also tops the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, the most popular record of the week on the format.



Outside the Top 10, British rock outfit Jethro Tull claim their second Top 40 LP in just over a year with RökFlöte (17). The record follows 2022’s The Zealot Gene, which became the group’s highest-charting album in 50 years in February last year when it debuted at Number 9.



Elsewhere, Post Malone’s hits compilation The Diamond Collection becomes the California-born rapper and singer’s fifth Top 40 LP (25), while 22-year-old Reading-based rapper Songer scores his first with third studio release Skala (30).



Finally, Dutch dance veteran Tiësto celebrates his fifth UK Top 40 LP with Drive (34).

