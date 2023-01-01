Harry Judd: ‘McFly’s group therapy was s***!’

McFly’s Harry Judd says their group therapy was “s***”.



Four-piece Harry Judd, Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher, all 37, and Dougie Poynter, 35, went into counselling when it was hit by issues such as Dougie going into rehab, Tom struggling with his mental health.



Harry told the i newspaper about the problems: “We all had different ways of communicating. Dougie and Danny hate confrontation. So it creates problems and resentment. And people can be too controlling.



“All these layers build up. It’s men not talking, really.”



When asked what their group therapy was like, he admitted: “S***.”



Danny said about the counselling sessions: “I think all that did for us was create a safe space to say hard things.



“But it’s like a marriage. You're together for ever, right? And a one-year blip in 20 years is absolutely nothing.”



McFly got back together in 2019 after forming McBusted in 2013 with fellow group Busted, and they say things are now better than ever.



Dougie says their upcoming seventh studio album ‘Power to Play’ wase inspired by seeing the ‘Hella Mega’ tour, featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer.



When asked if the inspiration meant they were moving away from the boy band image of their heyday, Tom said: “I mean, I’m nearly 38.”



Harry added: “Now and for ever more, I don’t see us as a boy band. McFly are a pop-rock band. It’s always pop-rock.”