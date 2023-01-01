NEWS Kid Harpoon a big winner at The Music Producers Guild Awards Newsdesk Share with :





At an inspiring ceremony at 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, The Music Producers Guild announced the complete list of 2023 award winners.



Now in its 15th year, the annual event was presented by brilliant broadcaster, Abbie McCarthy. The MPG recognises early talent, who later go on to lead in the industry.



Kid Harpoon was the big winner, taking the top accolade of Producer Of The Year as well as Writer Producer of The Year and as producer on the Album Of The Year, along with Mark “Spike” Stent and Oli Jacobs for their work on the Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’. Oli also won Recording Engineer Of The Year.



Hannah Peel also took home multiple awards, winning Self-Producing Artist and, along with Michael Keeny and James Trevascus, Original Score Recording Of The Year for their work on The Midwich Cuckoos.



This year’s Rising Star was Francine Perry. A Producer and engineer, she has worked with the likes of Erasure, Forsyth, Beth Orton and HAAi. Francine is also co-founder of Omnii Collective – a London based organisation for women, non-binary and trans sound enthusiasts.



Adam 'Cecil' Bartlett took home – Breakthrough Producer Of The Year for his work on The Big Moon’s ‘Here Is Everything’ album, which scored them their first top ten. The band presented him with his award.



Eve Horne, MPG Executive Director, said; "It’s fantastic to see so many deserved winners! Every year we are blown away with the sheer talent that each of the nominees and winners display! It’s great to see such diversity again this year too. Testament that the MPG and the industry as a whole is going in the right direction.”



British rapper, Songwriter and actor, Kano presented Fraser T Smith with Outstanding Contribution to UK Music, Sponsored by PPL. This award recognises Fraser’s work with artists such as Adele, Stormzy, Dave, Kano, Kasabian, Sam Smith as well as his Future Utopia project.



They were also joined on the stage by PPL CEO, Peter Leathem, who announced details of the new ‘Fraser T Smith Future Producer Academy in association with PPL and the MPG’, which aims to offer a small number of individuals who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford it, the opportunity of dedicating themselves to a full-time career in music production for 12 months / or an academic year.”



Another notable recipient was the producer, engineer and mixer, Bob Clearmountian who was awarded the brand new, gifted MPG Icon Award. He was presented his award by Giles Martin.



The remaining gifted award, The MPG Inspiration Award, was given to Ric Flow for his work at Mantra Music – a record label set up for care-leavers. Matt Taylor, MPG Executive Director, commented:



“I may be the first care-leaver to win an MPG Award, but I’m going to make sure I’m not the last”, were the words I said while accepting the MPG Rising Star Award last year. So, it is with great privilege that I, with the rest of the MPG Board, award Ric Flo this honour.”



The Music Producers Guild Awards featured a total of 14 categories, each designed to recognise and celebrate the best and brightest stars of music production. There are an additional three gifted awards. The afterparty was sponsored by Bowers & Wilkins, with last year’s Self-Producing Artist winner, lau.ra providing the music.



For a full list of 2023 MPG Award winners and sponsors, please see the list below:



Producer of the Year, sponsored by Flare Audio

Kid Harpoon



Writer-Producer of the Year, sponsored by Hipgnosis

Kid Harpoon



Breakthrough Producer of the Year

Adam 'Cecil' Bartlett



Self-Producing Artist

Hannah Peel



Recording Engineer of the Year, sponsored by AMS Neve

Oli Jacobs



Rising Star

Francine Perry



Mix Engineer of the Year, sponsored by Avid

Craig Silvey



Mastering Engineer of the Year

Cicely Balston



Vocal Producer of the Year

Ramera Abraham



Unsung Hero, sponsored by Musicians Union

Carla Harding



Atmos Mix of the Year sponsored by Dolby

Maggie Rogers ‘Want Want’

Atmos mix by: Dave Emery



Studio of the Year, sponsored by Neumann

RAK Studios



Original Score Recording of the Year sponsored by Blinding Talent

Hannah Peel, Michael Keeney & James Trevascus for ‘The Midwich Cuckoos'



Album of the Year, sponsored by Bowers & Wilkins

‘Harry’s House’

Kid Harpoon, Oli Jacobs, Mark “Spike” Stent for ‘Harry’s House’



The MPG 2023 Awards categories in the gift of the MPG are:



The MPG Inspiration Award, sponsored by Audio Note, was awarded to Ric Flow



PPL Present The MPG Award For Outstanding Contribution To UK Music, sponsored by PPL and awarded to Fraser T Smith.



The MPG Icon Award, sponsored by Solid State Logic and awarded to Bob Clearmountian



