Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx: ‘The Dirt made young fans say they don’t make bands like that anymore!’

Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx thinks the bands biopic ‘The Dirt’ left young fans amazed the world doesn’t “make bands like that anymore”.



The band’s acclaimed 2001 biography was turned into the hit Netflix show in 2019, and introduced a new generation to tales of debauchery involving the group’s drummer Tommy Lee, who infamously featured in a sex tape with ‘Baywatch’ actress Pamela Anderson, and bassist Nikki Sixx, who once bet with Tommy on who could go the longest time without showering while still sleeping with groupies.



Nikki, 64, told the Daily Express: “When ‘The Dirt’ film came out, younger music fans had only kind of heard who Mötley Crüe were.



“When those kids saw the movie, they went: ‘Holy s***! They don’t make bands like that anymore!’



“There are still plenty of kids who love rock'n'roll who are discovering classic rock like us, Guns N’ Roses and Metallica.”



After years of debauchery in the 80s, Nikki has got clean and lives a quietl life in Wyoming with his model wife Courtney Bingham, and their three-year-old daughter Ruby.



The bassist said: “I’ve been sober for a long time. After seeing ‘The Dirt’, some people tell me: ‘Oh man, it’s so great that you've finally got your life together.’ That’s a fantastic sentiment, but ‘finally’ was a long time ago.



“Staying sober isn’t difficult. I try to remember who I am on a daily basis as a human being, not as a rock star.



“I try to be the best version of myself, as a husband, a father, a bandleader, a writer. Sobriety comes before anything else in my life.



“If I use drugs or alcohol, I will lose my family, my band, my house, my financial security. If I use drugs or alcohol, I will lose everything, so there's nothing more important to me.”