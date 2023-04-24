Jess Glynne’s comeback single is about ‘growing’ and ‘learning from mistakes’

Jess Glynne says her comeback single is about “growing” and learning from mistakes.

The 33-year-old track ‘Silly Me’ marks her return to music following three years out of the spotlight after she was left feeling “lost” due to a close friend’s death.

Jess, who has the most No1s of any British female solo artist, told Metro about the single: “This song really is about learning from your mistakes and growing from it.

“Life isn't perfect, we all mess up along the way and have moments where we have felt silly, but what matters is picking yourself up and not being too hard on yourself.”

The new release is her first after being signed to Jay Z’s Roc Nation label.

She announced her comeback to music on Monday (24.04.23) in a long Instagram post in which she told fans: “I want to re-introduce myself. It has been a while, a lot of time has passed and a lot has changed.

“In 2021 I lost a friend in a really tragic way and it has changed the way I see and feel life. I was deeply unhappy and I was so lost in my career and I felt trapped by people who didn’t believe in me during such a sensitive time.

“I made a decision to walk away from all that negativity and start again because I saw how short life is and how important it is to look after you.

“This was probably one of the toughest, scariest things I have ever done and at the time I had no idea how it would work out but I had to put my happiness and my mental health first no matter what.”

Opening up about the toll the last few years have taken, Jess added: “These past (three) years have been the most trialling on me emotionally and physically but I feel as though they have made me the best version of myself.

“I was out in LA alone pushing through and I was finally inspired by the journey I had been on and the path in front wasn’t so scary. I began writing again with new people.

“I am so lucky to finally be surrounded by such excited, caring people who allow me to be my authentic self. I hope this album holds your hand and this side of me is the Jess I want you to get to know.”