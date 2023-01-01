Harry Styles would 'never say never' to One Direction reunion

Harry Styles has discussed the possibility of a One Direction reunion.



On Thursday, the As It Was singer joined James Corden as a guest on the final episode of The Late Late Show.



During a segment of Spill Your Guts or Eat Your Guts game, Harry and James discussed the possibility of a One Direction reunion, which had been rumoured for the talk show host's final episode.



While it is not currently in the works, Harry stated he would never say no to the idea and that he would be open to it if the timing was right.



"Yes or no, will there be a One Direction reunion? Will it ever happen?" he said, reading the question, before answering, "I fear that it's not a yes or no question. I think I would never say never to that. If there was a time when we wanted to do it, I don't see why we wouldn't."



Harry and his bandmates Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson went on an indefinite hiatus in January 2016, almost a year after Zayn Malik quit the group.



Additionally, Harry spoke about the mishap during his performance at the 2023 Grammys in February, when the turntable stage malfunctioned and spun in the wrong direction, causing confusion among him and his dancers.



"When we first finished, I was like, 'I'm so angry this happened.' And then I thought the only thing that's gonna happen is I'm gonna shout at someone and it'll still be the same," he explained. "And then they'll think I'm a d**k."



Other guests on James' farewell episode included Will Ferrell and Tom Cruise, who made an appearance in a pre-filmed segment.