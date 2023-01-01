Wham! to mark 40th anniversary this year

Wham!'s 40th anniversary will be marked with a Netflix documentary and the reissuing of their records.



Surviving member Andrew Ridgeley has been in talks with the estate representatives of his late musical partner George Michael - who died in December 2016 - to make plans to mark the milestone, and as well as the film, which will be released on 5 July, there are also plans underway to re-release their back catalogue.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “There are loads of things being lined up to celebrate Wham! for the 40th anniversary.



"Andrew has been working with George’s estate to come up with ideas to honour the group’s legacy and one of those is the Netflix documentary.



“It features loads of unseen footage.



"There are still millions of Wham! fans around the world and it will be really special for them to hear the group’s stories because there’s lots in there that Andrew has never spoken about before.”



Earlier this week, a TikTok channel for the 'Club Tropicana' group was launched to bring their music to a new set of fans.



Andrew said: "It’s heart-warming to know that the TikTok generation embrace Wham!’s vibrancy and its appeal to the young and youthful endures.”



George and Andrew met at school and the 60-year-old singer previously admitted he particularly misses doing "ordinary" things with his late pal.



Speaking on TV show 'This Morning', he previously said: "The last time I saw George was over a game of Scrabble, making up for a humiliating beating the previous week.



"He liked to do ordinary things with his friends. Those moments were the ones I enjoyed the most as well.



"I miss him a lot on occasions. I think anyone who has lost a close friend or relative will understand."



'Wham!' enjoyed huge success in the first half of the 1980s before splitting in 1986. George then went on to enjoy a successful solo career but Andrew felt that the band's progress took them by surprise.



He said: "The scale and speed of our success, I don't think either of us could have anticipated."