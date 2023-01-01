Dolly Parton couldn't convince Mick Jagger to appear on rock album

Dolly Parton didn't manage to book Mick Jagger for her rock album.



The country music superstar is currently working on the project, titled Rock Star, in which she collaborates with legends such as Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks.



But during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Thursday, Dolly revealed she couldn't convince the rock icon to duet with her on the record.



"I never got him!" she sighed. "But I love Mick Jagger no matter what. I'll still be runnin' after him all through the years. Because I've always had a crush on (him)."



Back in January, Dolly shared during a conversation on The View that she planned to record her own version of The Rolling Stones' (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction whether Mick agreed to appear on the album or not.



"Well, I'm doing my best to try and get him on (Rock Star). But I did his song anyway," the 77-year-old stated. "I think Pink and Brandi Carlile are gonna be singing on that particular song with me."



Rock Star is also set to feature covers of Prince's Purple Rain, Led Zeppelin's Stairway to Heaven, and Lynyrd Skynyrd's Free Bird.



A release date has not yet been announced.