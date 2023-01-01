Priyanka Chopra admits she didn't give Nick Jonas 'much of a chance' at first

Priyanka Chopra has admitted she didn't give Nick Jonas "much of a chance" when they first met.

The Citadel actress and Jonas Brothers singer confirmed they were dating in May 2018, and after a whirlwind romance, tied the knot in December of that year.

Reflecting on her early days with Nick during an interview for TODAY Digital, Priyanka confessed she was concerned by their age difference at the very start of their relationship.

"I didn't give it much of a chance because, I was like, 'He's 25 years old, he's a rockstar. I want to get married, I want to settle down, I want to have a baby.' I was 35 at the time," she shared. "I wanted stability, and I didn't give Nick enough credit until I went out with him on our first date. We spent the whole evening together, and I realised my husband is just like an old soul. He's stability in human form."

Priyanka and Nick, 30, are now parents to a baby girl named Malti, whom they welcomed via surrogate in January 2022.

And the star credited Nick as being her biggest cheerleader.

"He's the most secure man I've ever been with. He gets extremely excited at my wins. He takes off my extensions at the end of the night," the 40-year-old smiled. "He fixes my dress when I walk off stage and makes sure it looks right when I'm on the carpet. He brings me my coffee first thing in the morning... He's just so even-tempered, can handle anything thrown at him."