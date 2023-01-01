Toni Braxton inks major production deal with Lifetime

Toni Braxton has landed an "all-encompassing" production deal with Lifetime.

On Thursday, the Breathe Again singer and actress announced she had signed a new contract with executives at the network.

To begin, Toni will oversee and executive produce multiple projects via her Braxtoni Productions company.

"Lifetime has been home to my film and TV projects for the past decade," she shared. "My team and I are looking forward to continued success with the network as we bring projects to life for the audience that has so graciously welcomed us into their homes over the years."

Toni has had a long relationship with Lifetime, having previously produced the A Christmas Spark movie, two films under the Fallen Angels Murder Club banner, as well as her 2016 biopic, Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart.

"We are thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with Toni and continue to have her as part of the Lifetime family," added Tanya Lopez, EVP of scripted content at Lifetime & LMN. "We love partnering with her on storytelling, whether it be a heart-warming holiday romance or a gritty new project, Toni is an excellent producing partner, a wonderfully versatile actress, and our audiences have shown us just how much they love seeing her on our air."