Take That to release first new music in 5 years after joining forces with Calum Scott

Take That are to release their first new music in five years after teaming up with Calum Scott.

The trio - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald - have re-recorded their 2008 number one hit 'Greatest Day' with the 34-year-old singer.

Calum told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I was really nervous about jumping on a song that was already such a smash and recording on my vocal in there but it was also such an honour.

"Gary and I hit the studio together for a day working on a new section and doing new vocals and then we went it to the boys [Mark and Howard] to rerecord their parts."

Calum also chatted to Gary about writing some new, original music together.

He said: "We said after this track we want to get in the studio together and write original music.

"I'm in the middle of working on my third album so hopefully we can do something for that.

"I'm excited to be able to work with him. Even being linked to a band like Take That is wild."

DJ Robin Schulz has added some dance influence to the stripped-back, anthemic number, which is released on May 5th and will feature on the band's musical film 'Greatest Days', which is due to drop on June 16th.

Speaking about the new song, Take That said: "'Greatest Day' is a special song for us - it was one of our biggest singles, and our 11th No.1.

"It’s been fantastic being in the studio working on the new version of the track with Calum and Robin, both such talented artists.

"With the movie 'Greatest Days' coming out this summer we wanted to do something special with the title track and we were really excited that Calum and Robin agreed to be involved.

"They have been brilliant! We’re really excited for everyone to hear it."