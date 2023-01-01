Lionel Richie jokes he's 'cried enough' about daughter Sofia Richie's wedding

Lionel Richie has "cried enough" since his daughter Sofia Richie got married over the weekend.



The singer's 24-year-old daughter tied the knot with music executive Elliot Grainge at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France on Saturday, with the Dance on the Ceiling hitmaker walking her down the aisle.



In an interview with Extra, Lionel admitted it was an emotional weekend celebrating his daughter's nuptials.



"Listen to me, I've cried enough," he joked. "Baby Girl got married. When I say that, it's a great feeling... It was a moment where, yes, I was letting her go, but I was also gaining a family. The family is getting huge right about now, but we are happy."



Recalling what Sofia said to him as he walked her down the aisle, Lionel shared, "She spent the whole time walking down the aisle: 'I love you dad, I love you dad, I love you dad,' and I go... 'You're killing me. You're killing me.' But that's what a dad wants to hear, and I love Baby Girl so much, and the family was there to root her on."



The 73-year-old has known Elliot since he was nine years old because he is the son of Universal Music Group CEO and chairman Sir Lucian Grainge. He noted it was "a real wonder" to see Sofia and his new son-in-law so happy.



"I know the groom really well. There's a thing down South we always say: 'Whos your people?' Well, I know his people, so it really is a real wonder to see them in love and just as happy as I've ever seen my little girl and Elliot," he added.