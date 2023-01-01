Billie Eilish reveals James Corden was first celebrity she ever met

Billie Eilish has revealed James Corden was the first celebrity she ever met.



During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night, the Bad Guy hitmaker recalled how she made her TV performance debut on the late-night talk show back in 2017 when she was 15.



While Billie was thrilled to meet James, she also noted she was feeling "very sick" that day.



"I remember that I was very nervous and I was very sick. I was sick for many years, I feel like - just, everything I did, I was sick," she recounted. "And my voice was kind of messed up, and I was just really nervous, and I just wanted to really do a good job. And I remember you came to meet us in the room and I remember it was like the first celebrity I'd ever been up close to. It was amazing. I was just on 10 all day."



And though Billie, 21, was yet to go mainstream at the time, James insisted he knew she was going to be a big star.



"I remember it so vividly. I remember just thinking, 'Oh, no, no, this is an artist I'm going to watch the rest of my life.' But I remember meeting your mom, meeting your brother, meeting your dad. I feel like this entire eight years (of The Late Late Show), in one way or another, you or members of your family have really spanned this whole time for me," he praised. "And the best thing I can say, and I tried to say it at the start of the show, is you are exactly the same person that I met then. In your core, in your person, truly. It's a credit to you and it's a credit to your family."



The final episode of The Late Late Show will air on Thursday night.