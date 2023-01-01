Paris Hilton schedules first-ever live concert

Paris Hilton is to perform a live concert for the first time in her career.

On Wednesday, the TV personality/DJ announced she will take to the stage at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on 7 June for the special event.

Titled Paris Hilton: Live in Concert, Paris will perform several of her songs for the crowd, including the 2006 track Stars Are Blind.

"For the first time ever, Paris will take the stage, performing a collection of her hit songs live, including Stars Are Blind," a press release reads. "The star-studded event will also feature special performances from a variety of popular artists and musical guests."

The gig is being staged to celebrate the launch of the music division of her 11:11 Media company.

Tickets will go on sale on 5 May, with a portion of the proceeds to be donated to GLAAD.

In addition, Paris confirmed she is working on her second album - the follow-up to 2006's Paris.

"I've been in the studio working on a brand-new album, which will usher in a new era in my music career. I am very excited for fans to experience my first concert as a vocal performer and the guest performances will be legendary!" the 42-year-old exclaimed.