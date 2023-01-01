McFly release party rock anthem, God Of Rock and Roll, announce UK tour

McFly have released the new "party rock" anthem, 'God Of Rock and Roll', and announced a UK tour.



It marks the second single from the pop rock group's upcoming album, 'Power To Play' - which will be released on June 11 - and follows the equally guitar-driven lead single, 'Where Did All The Guitars Go?'



Of the new song and album, the 'Obviously' band said: "Once we had landed on the fact that we were going to do 80s rock, there was just something in it that had such a McFlyness within it. High concept, guitars front and centre, colourful. It's all the things we have always loved about music and what we do with this band. It's a party rock song at its core, but its seed was that if there was a god of rock and roll, we would undoubtedly be worshipping him. A lot of that came from going to shows ourselves. We all went to see Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer last year and seeing so many people had come to the same place to enjoy rock music was incredible. Rock music celebrates life and having fun, and it feels like we all got deprived of that for such a long time."



The songs on the LP have been inspired by 'Stranger Things'.



The 'All About You' hitmakers have gone for a heavier sound, and not only are they "mega stoked" to be bringing back guitar-driven songs, but bassist Dougie Poynter also revealed a particular scene in the Netflix sci-fi series last year, which saw Eddie Munson perform Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets', was a driving force.



He recently told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “It was really sad when the guitar music disappeared for a little while so we’re mega stoked (to be bringing it back).



“I almost f****** cried when I was watching 'Stranger Things' and Eddie defeated the bad guys by playing a Metallica song.



“I was like, ‘this is absolutely huge’.



“I thought that was one of the coolest things.



“That was f***ing rad.



“We’d finished the album by the time I saw 'Stranger Things' but then I saw that scene with Eddie and that was the beginning of the song 'God of Rock + Roll'.



“The biggest inspiration behind that song was Eddie from 'Stranger Things'.”



As for the tour, the group - also comprising Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones and Harry Judd - are playing a number of intimate underplay shows, as well as rocking London's Alexandra Palace for the very first time on October 27.



Tickets for the UK tour go on general sale from May 5.



Fans who pre-order the album from the bands official store (store.mcfly.com), where they will get an exclusive pre-sale code for the tour.







'Power To Play' track-list:







1. 'Where Did All The Guitars Go?'



2. 'Land Of The Bees'



3. 'Forever's Not Enough'



4. 'God of Rock and Roll'



5. 'I'm Fine'



6. 'Taking Back Tonight'



7. 'Honey I'm Home'



8. 'Route 55'



9. 'Crash'



10. 'Make It Out Alive'



11. 'Shine On'







Tour Dates:







October



23, Bristol, Academy



24, Bristol, Academy



25, Norwich, Norwich UEA



27, London, Alexandra Palace



28, Bournemouth, BIC



29, Southampton, Guildhall



31, Birmingham, Academy



November



01, Birmingham, Academy



04, Edinburgh, Usher Hall



05, Newcastle, City Hall



06, Newcastle, City Hall



08, Glasgow, Barrowlands



13, Leeds, Academy



16, Manchester, Victoria Warehouse



19, Manchester Victoria Warehouse



21, Nottingham, Rock City



22, Nottingham Rock City