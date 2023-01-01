Kesha insists artists 'don't exist to make others happy'

Kesha has insisted artists don't "exist to make others happy".



The 36-year-old singer has announced her new album 'Gag Order' - her fifth record and the follow-up to 2020's 'High Road' - will be released on May 19 and with singles 'Fine Line' and 'Eat the Acid' set to drop later this week.



Writing in an album manifesto for Nylon, she said: "Without the darkness there is no light. So I let my darkness have the light.



"I can’t fight the truth. Life is difficult and painful. It is for everyone.



“An artist doesn’t exist to make others happy, I believe an artist gives voice, motion, colour to the emotions we all have. The good emotions, and the unmanageably f****** miserable ones."



The record's title comes amid the star's longrunning legal battle with her ex-producer Dr. Luke, who sued the singer in 2014 after she accused him of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse.



The week-long trial - which has been delayed - is set to start on July 19.



The 'Woman' singer - who has worked with producer Rick Rubin on the new collection - has hailed the record as "the most intimate thing" she has "ever created".



She added to Rolling Stone magazine: "I really dug into some of my uglier emotions and sides of myself that are less fun.



“It’s scary being vulnerable.



"The fact that I have compiled an entire record of these emotions, of anger, of insecurity, of anxiety, of grief, of pain, of regret, all of that is so nerve-racking — but it’s also so healing.”



Kesha also thanked Rubin for creating a "safe space" for her to unload her feelings.



She said: "I wrote ‘TiK ToK,’ and ‘the party don’t start ’til I walk in,’ so I almost felt like I was becoming a caricature of this toxic positivity.



“We live in a culture where I feel like we always show our best side. But Rick Rubin created the most beautiful, safe space for me to really dive into these emotions.”