John Travolta and Barbra Streisand pay tribute to late Harry Belafonte

John Travolta, Barbra Streisand, and others have paid tribute to Harry Belafonte after his death.



The Jamaica Farewell singer died on Tuesday aged 96 at his Manhattan home, after suffering from congestive heart failure, his spokesperson Ken Sunshine confirmed.



After Harry’s death was announced, stars including Grease actor, Woman In Love singer, and Diddy posted tributes to the late musician on Instagram.



“I had the great pleasure of working with Harry Belafonte in 1995. He was the definition of grace, poise, and generosity of spirit,” John wrote on his Instagram Story on Tuesday. “We will miss you Harry.”



John and Harry co-starred in the 1995 film White Man’s Burden, of which John shared a screencap alongside his social media tribute.



“Harry was fighting the good fight from the beginning. He was so articulate, brilliant and beautiful,” Barbra wrote in her own Instagram tribute, featuring images of the pair together. “He was a wonderful friend and lived a prolific life. May his memory be a blessing.”



Barbra performed with Harry at the Hollywood Bowl in a 1968 benefit concert raising funds for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.



“I’m so blessed that I had the chance to get to know Mr B. He taught me so much,” Diddy added, alongside a photo of himself and Harry sitting beside each other. “The number 1 thing he taught me was to always have a rebel heart. Be fearless and do what others aren’t willing to do for the advancement of your people.”



The rapper concluded, “ALL HAIL A TRUE KING AND REVOLUTIONARY! Thank you!”



In 2017, Diddy posted the same image on his Facebook, writing, “I had the honour of meeting with Harry Belafonte, he is one of the most successful African-American pop stars in history. He’s done so much for our community outside of music.”