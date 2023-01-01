Halsey and Alev Aydin split after three years together - report

Halsey and Alev Aydin have reportedly separated after three years together.



According to sources for Billboard, the So Good singer and film producer have made the “amicable” decision to split after a three-year relationship. They share one child together: one-year-old Ender.



Court documents also revealed Halsey previously filed a request for primary physical custody over Ender. The filing requested the pair share legal custody over the child, and that Aydin be granted visitation rights.



The outlet’s sources called the petition a “formality”, to allow Halsey to travel with Ender as a touring artist.



Halsey first confirmed her and Aydin’s relationship in January 2021, in a social media post also revealing that they were expecting their first child together.



She later told Allure, “Alev and I have been really good friends for four years. And when the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, ‘Oh, my gosh! You’re the person I’m supposed to start a family with.’”