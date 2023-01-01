Latto's firearm charge dismissed after rapper brought gun to LA airport

Latto’s firearm charge has been dismissed.

After the Big Energy rapper was charged with carrying a loaded firearm and concealed weapon to Los Angeles International Airport in a May 2021 incident, the charge was officially dismissed by the LA County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Court documents obtained by TMZ revealed Latto’s charge was dismissed following her completion of a gun safety course and 120 hours of community service.

The rapper’s attorney Jamal Tooson told the outlet in a statement on the result, “I am extremely pleased with the outcome and glad my client can move forward with her flourishing career.”

Latto partially shared the story of arriving at LA’s airport with a loaded gun in the second verse of her track Boom Pt 2. The lyrics include, “I got locked up in the airport, god d**n, forgot the gun.”

In a later Instagram Live, she assured fans she was not trying to portray a “gangsta” image with the song.

“We kept that s**t under wraps. This s**t over a year ago,” she insisted at the time. “I mentioned it in a song cause I was freestyling that verse, and it slipped out my mouth.”