Meghan Trainor reveals sex of second child

Meghan Trainor has revealed the sex of her second child.

In January, the All About That Bass singer announced that she and her husband Daryl Sabara were expecting another baby, a sibling for their two-year-old son Riley.

And during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that aired on Tuesday, the talk show host played a clip of little Riley announcing the new addition's sex.

"It's a boy!" he stated sweetly.

After Meghan and Daryl expressed their joy over the news, Kelly exclaimed, "I love that Riley did it!"

The couple, who wed in 2018, have long been open about their plans to have a big family.

"What a blessing. I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.' I'm halfway there - I want four kids!" the 29-year-old gushed in a recent interview for People.