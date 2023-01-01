Texas releasing two new songs ahead of Glasto set

Texas are releasing two new songs ahead of their Glastonbury set.



Sharleen Spiteri and co will rock the Pyramid Stage at the world-famous music festival in Somerset on June 23, and they have two new tunes for fans ahead of their appearance.



The two new tracks are part of the 2LP and 2CD compilation 'The Very Best Of 1989 - 2023', which is set for release on June 16.



The first song, 'After All', is out now and sees the frontwoman "unleashing her inner Dave Grohl" on the drums.



The collection also includes 'Keep On Talking', a "foot-shuffling cover" of the 1965 Northern Soul song.



Late acting legend Alan Rickman, hip-hop icons Wu-Tang Clan, and fellow Scot Paul Buchanan of Blue Nile fame feature across the career-spanning collection.



While reflecting on their history, Sharleen, 55, admits they feel like they have a lot more to give as they mark 34 years as a band.



Speaking of the back catalogue, the 'Say What You Want' hitmaker said: “No’ bad for a hairdresser fae Glasgow!



“But I gotta be honest: I still feel like I'm really close to the beginning. And the energy and the vibe between us all – as a band, I don't think we've ever been happier, and I don't think we've ever been tighter. And I don't think we've ever been more definite about who we are.”



On recording the music video for ‘Sleep’ with comedian Peter Kay, she recalled: "We did it in the club that 'Phoenix Nights' [sitcom about the working men's club of the same name in Manchester] was shot in.



“And Peter scripted, directed, starred, edited, everything – he did everything on that video on his own. He was phenomenal. A friend for life.”







'Texas - The Very Best Of 1989 – 2023' track-listing:



'Say What You Want'



'Black Eyed Boy'



'Inner Smile'



'Mr Haze'



'Halo



'I Don’t Want A Lover'



'Summer Son'



'Keep On Talking'



'The Conversation'



'In Our Lifetime'



'In Demand'



'Put Your Arms Around Me'



'Let’s Work It Out'



'When We Are Together'



'Hi'



'Say What You Want (All Day Everyday)' feat. Wu-Tang Clan



'Tired Of Being Alone'



'Start A Family' feat. Alan Rickman



'So Called Friend'



'Everyday Now'



'Insane'



'After All'



'Sleep' feat. Paul Buchanan



'So In Love With You'