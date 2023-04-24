Adam Lambert and Ellie Goulding and more set for Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard

Adam Lambert and Ellie Goulding are set to perform at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard.



The second wave of artists set to play the huge summer concert at London's Wembley Stadium, on June 11, have been confirmed on 'Capital Breakfast'.



Joining the 'American Idol' alum and 'Easy Lover' singer are Calvin Harris, who will likely perform mega-hit 'Miracle' with Ellie, plus Jax Jones, rising star Coi Leray, girl group FLO, Niall Horan, and rapper ArrDee.



The Jonas Brothers and Lewis Capaldi were among the first acts confirmed for the ball.



On the Capital FM show on Monday morning (24.04.23), Roman Kemp, Chris Stark and Sian Welby announced that the US pop trio, 'Forget Me' singer, plus Anne-Marie, Sigala, RAYE, Tom Grennan, Jess Glynne, Joel Corry, Mimi Webb, and Zara Larsson are set to perform.



Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Founder and Executive President of Global, said: “We love to put on these huge scale events for our Capital listeners - all your favourite artists playing all your favourite songs to properly kick off the summer party season. Capital will be broadcasting live across the weekend, with Soundcheck Saturday and the live with the UK’s biggest summer party on Sunday.”



James Rea, Director of Broadcasting and Content at Global, said: “Thanks to the brilliant team at Capital for putting together what will be another fantastic summer-starting show. It promises to be the most incredible day with 80,000 music fans filling the iconic Wembley Stadium. We’re all set for the UK’s biggest summer party and celebrating in the way that only Capital can!”



Daniel Mathieson, Head of Sponsorship, Barclaycard, added: “We are so excited to be back again at Capital’s Summertime Ball this year. It is one of the most sought after music events in the summer calendar with an amazing line up of international music talent. Through our partnership with Global, Barclaycard customers can get exclusive discounts on pre-sale tickets, and onsite perks.”



Tickets are on sale now via?Global Player.