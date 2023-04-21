Sam Smith postpones second Gloria tour date due to mystery virus

Sam Smith has postponed a second date on their 'Gloria' tour after they and their team came down with a virus.



The 'Unholy' hitmaker rescheduled their concert at Glasgow's OVO Hydro Arena on Saturday (21.04.23) due to a mystery virus, and now they've been forced to push back Tuesday's (25.04.23) Birmingham show at the Resorts World Arena until May 27.



In a statement on social media, Sam said: "Sailors, I am so sorry to let you know that my team and I are still really not well, so unfortunately we need to reschedule out Birmingham show to the 27th of May 2023.



"It's so important to me that we give you the very best version of Gloria. I don't want you to experience it at anything less.



Thank you so much for understanding, I know how excited everyone is to see the show, and I feel the same about seeing all of you.



"All previous tickets are still valid for the new date. For more information, go to my website www.samsmithworld.com. All my love, Sam X."



The Glasgow date will now take place on May 25.



Sam said in a previous statement regarding the Scottish gig: "Sailors, I'm so sorry to say but we have to reschedule the Glasgow show to 25th May 2023.



"Myself and a lot of my team have been hit with a virus, that's made us really unwell."



The 30-year-old singer has been trolled online for their daring outfits and dancing in stripper heels, while the show continues to be branded "satanic".



The star dresses up as the Devil like they did when they performed 'Unholy' at the BRITs and Grammys earlier this year.



Some people were so offended by the hell-themed performance that they complained to Ofcom.



A spokesperson said after the BRITs: "We received 106 complaints about The Brit Awards on ITV1 on 11 February.



"The majority of complaints related to Sam Smith's performance, with the remainder about the use of offensive language and consumption of alcohol."