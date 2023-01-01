'I know where she lives!' Damon Albarn wants Gorillaz to collaborate with Kate Bush

Damon Albarn wants Gorillaz to collaborate with Kate Bush.

The 55-year-old musician is the creator of the virtual cartoon band - which consists of fictional members: 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle and Russell Hobbs - along with artist Jamie Hewlett and revealed that he wants them to work with 'Running Up That Hill' songstress Kate Bush, who famously lives out of the public eye but enjoyed a resurgence in popularity last year when her song was used on Netflix series 'Stranger Things'.

Asked who his dream collaboration for the band would be, he told The Daily Star's Wired column: "Well, Kate Bush. That would be wonderful. I've never formally asked, but sometimes it's better to drop hints and hope for a reaction. But it's almost impossible to get her out of her world. I actually know where she lives because we are neighbours in Devon. If I want, I could go to her place on foot. Maybe on a stormy night, I'll risk knocking on her door!"

Meanwhile, the Blur frontman went on to add that by using animated characters as band members, he is able to keep the music relevant to a younger audience and revealed that they have been working on recreating the quartet as holograms in a similar vein to that of Swedish pop supergroup, who were recreated in 3D as part of the London-based 'ABBA Voyage' residency concert.

"That's the reason this adventure continues. You know, for someone my age to aspire to be popular among teenagers normally shouldn't be on the agenda, but the fact is, it is, thanks to the Gorillaz. "[With the holograms], ABBA eventually did it before us, but this was something we were legitimately working on."