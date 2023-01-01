Madonna remembers late mother 'shivering in the cold' in tribute

Madonna has paid tribute to her late mother after visiting an archive of her memorabilia.



In a Monday Instagram post, the Hung Up singer shared a carousel of photos from her archives. The photos featured costumes and memorabilia from her previous tours, concerts, music videos, and releases.



“A trip to my archives is always a nostalgic trip down memory lane,” Madonna began. “If I think about my journey through music over the last 4 decades - how could I not think about all the incredible clothes I got to wear and all the amazing designers I was lucky enough to work with!”



The singer also reminisced about her late mother - Madonna Louise Ciccone - who died from breast cancer when Madonna was five years old.



“When I was a little girl I remember my mother was always cold. Partly because she was sick but also because she never had a coat,” she wrote. “She always spent what little money we had on our coats and I remember standing outside waiting for the schoolbus With my mother shivering in the cold in the middle of winter!”



She continued, “Years later when I became successful my mother’s sister said to me, ‘Now You can buy all the coats your mother couldn’t buy for herself!’ The journey from the memory of my shivering mother in winter to me shivering in the over air-conditioned storage space where all my costumes are stored is quite remarkable!”



Calling herself “overwhelmed with gratitude” after the experience, Madonna concluded, “Every time I put on an incredible coat I think of my mother. I hope she likes my taste in costumes but most of all I hope she’s warm!”