Grimes permits AI artists to 'use my voice without penalty'

Grimes has approved of her voice being used in artificial intelligence-based music.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday night, Grimes (real name Claire Elise Boucher) weighed in on the increased use of artificial intelligence (AI) software in music creation.

While praising AI artists, the Oblivion singer gave her blessing for musicians to use her voice in an AI-based work if they divvied the royalties.

“I’ll split 50 (percent) royalties on any successful AI generated song that uses my voice,” Grimes tweeted, sharing a headline on the fake Drake and fake The Weeknd song Heart On My Sleeve. “Same deal as I would with any artist I collab with. Feel free to use my voice without penalty.”

The 35-year-old concluded, “I have no label and no legal bindings.”

Heart On My Sleeve was created by TikTok user Ghostwriter977 using AI-generated replications of Drake and The Weeknd’s voices. The song was uploaded to Spotify and Apple Music on 4 April this year - and shared on TikTok on 15 April, where it went viral.