Shakira named Billboard's first Latin Woman of the Year

Shakira has been named Billboard’s first Latin Woman of the Year.

Billboard announced on Monday they would award the Loca singer as their Latin Woman of the Year at their inaugural Latin Women In Music celebration airing on 7 May this year.

The two-hour special, hosted by Ivy Queen and Jacqueline Bracamontes, would mark the first Billboard-presented gala celebrating female Latin music stars. The in-person event has been scheduled for 6 May at the Watsco Center in Miami, and the taping has been scheduled to air on Telemundo the next day.

“Shakira is the ultimate Woman in Music. Thanks to her, Latin women all over the world have been empowered to write and perform deeply personal music,” Billboard’s chief content officer for Latin/Español, Leila Cobo, said in a statement. “She created a movement all on her own, and continues to be more relevant than ever today, with grace, a deep tradition of giving back, and enormous talent. She is the definition of a Woman in Music.”

President of entertainment and content strategy for Telemundo, Ronald Day, added in his own statement, “Shakira has been pivotal in shaping the vibrant and diverse landscape of Latin music and music in general throughout her career. Her passion, talent and creativity have broken barriers and empowered generations to embrace our identity through music, and we are incredibly proud to recognize her as Woman of the Year in the industry.”

Ana Gabriel, Emilia, Evaluna, Goyo, and Thalia have also been announced as honourees for the event. Ana has been announced to receive the Living Legend Award, Emilia to receive the Rising Star Award, Evaluna to receive the Tradition and Future Award, Goyo to receive the Agent of Change Award, and Thalia to receive the Global Powerhouse Award.