Taylor Swift reassures fans she's 'totally fine' after injuring hand during concert

Taylor Swift has insisted she is "totally fine" after hurting her hand during a recent concert.

Following the Anti-Hero hitmaker's Eras Tour show at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday night, fans took to social media to share that she appeared to suffer a nasty graze to her left hand partway through the performance.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Taylor explained exactly how the injury happened.

"For those asking how I cut my hand, I'm totally fine and it was my fault completely - tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change - braced my fall with my palm," she wrote. "It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don't worry about me I'm gooooood."

In addition, Taylor noted that she had a lot of fun at all three of her gigs over the weekend.

"Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston and I'm waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had. Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all - seriously can't wait for Atlanta," the 33-year-old added.

Taylor is next set to play at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on 28 April.