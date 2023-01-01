Meghan Trainor apologises for remark about teachers

Meghan Trainor has apologised for seemingly insulting teachers during a recent episode of her podcast.

During a discussion with her husband Daryl Sabara and YouTuber Trisha Paytas on her Workin' On It podcast last week, the All About That Bass singer said, "F**k teachers, dude."

After coming under fire for her remark, Meghan took to TikTok on Sunday to explain that she got "fired up" talking about the American education system and school shootings and "got angry" at specific teachers who bullied her at school.

"Teachers of TikTok and teachers of the world, I recently said 'F teachers' on the podcast and it's not how I feel. I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific," she said.

"I did not mean (to say that about) all teachers. I love teachers, I fight for teachers. I think they have the hardest job and they are the most underpaid. They are the most unappreciated when they literally raise all of us. I don't want to make excuses, I just want to (say) I am so sorry. I am so sorry to any teachers I made feel bad and I will remind myself that my words definitely could have a consequence and I will be more careful."

Meghan and Daryl are parents to son Riley, two, and are currently expecting their second child together.