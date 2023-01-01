K-Pop boy band SEVENTEEN share mini album FML and Super music video

K-Pop boy band SEVENTEEN have released the mini Korean-language album, 'FML'.

The South Korean group - comprising 13 members - have shared the six-track collection, including the title track 'F*** My Life'.

The band also shared the new music video for 'Super', which is packed with martial arts-style dance moves.

On the chorus, they sing: “Feels like I turned into Son O Gong / Feels like I turned into Son O Gong / We’ll never rest, every day, make it make it / Don’t break until we make it / Feels like I turned into Son O Gong."

Son O Gong is the ancient Monkey King, a legendary mythical figure originally from the 16th-century Chinese novel Journey to the West, which has been adapted many times.

The 13 members often split off into three teams; hip-hop, performance and vocal.

‘Fire’ is by S.Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu and Vernon (hip-hop), ‘I Don’t Understand but I Luv U’ is Hoshi, Jun, The8 and Dino (performance) and ‘Dust’ is Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK and Seungkwan (vocal).

However, they all feature on the final track 'April Shower'.

Last summer, they released the repackaged version of their fourth studio album, 'Sector 17', along with its lead single '_World'.

A remix featuring British chart-topper Anne-Marie was later released.

And in November, SEVENTEEN dropped their third Japanese EP 'Dream'.

The 'FML' track-list:

1. 'F*** My Life'

2. 'Super'

3. 'Fire'

4. 'I Don’t Understand But I Luv U'

5. 'Dust'

6. 'April Shower'