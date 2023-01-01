Lizzo refused to cancel Tennessee concerts after anti-drag ban

Lizzo explained why she refused to cancel her concerts in Tennessee over its anti-drag legislation during her recent show in the state.

During her concert in Knoxville on Friday, the Juice singer took a moment to address the legislation, which is designed to restrict drag performances in public.

"In light of recent and tragic events and current events, I was told by people on the Internet, 'Cancel your shows in Tennessee,' 'Don't go to Tennessee.' Their reasons were valid," she told the audience.

"(But) why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most, the people who need to feel this release the most? Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences? And celebrate fat Black women?" she stated as the crowd cheered.

"So thank you so much for standing up for your rights, protecting each other, and holding the people accountable who should be protecting us," she concluded.

Sharing footage of her speech on Instagram, Lizzo wrote, "Knoxville you have my heart. Thank you for creating a safe space with me."

The Truth Hurts singer protested the bill by bringing out a number of drag performers, including Aquaria, Kandy Muse, Asia O'Hara and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, during the show, which took place at the Thompson-Boling Arena.

Alongside a clip of their appearance, the 34-year-old praised, "THANK YOU TO THESE BEAUTIFUL DRAG QUEENS FOR SHOWING THEIR PRIDE IN TENNESSEE."

In addition to Knoxville, Lizzo will perform in Memphis on Monday night.